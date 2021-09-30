Sevenhill Cellars celebrates 170 years

Sevenhill Cellars marked its 170th birthday on September 18-19 with a two-day celebration featuring a long lunch and charity auction, and family fun day.

A number of local community groups will benefit from the auction, with a standout being the establishment of a new Apprentice Carpentry Scholarship in honour of the late Brother John May SJ AM.

Brother John May SJ passed away in August, and always had a very strong sense of community.

His early career skills were in carpentry, and it remained a lifelong passion.

Brother John also improved many areas of the Sevenhill site with his bare hands over the 52 years he was there.

The new scholarship will provide a Clare Valley apprentice with a set of carpentry tools to help get their career started.

In all, the charity auction raised more than $5000, with some of the main items including a bottle of 1983 Sevenhill Smokey Red bought by Cassandra McLoughlin for $650; a signed 2010 Brother John May in wooden box bought by Tim Standley for $1300; and a five-litre bottle of Brother John, bought by Stewart Penny for $3400.

Three local beneficiaries will receive $1783.33 each.

The other two community groups to receive funds are the Sevenhill CFS, and the Stations of the Cross on the Sevenhill property, which is a walkway featuring the 14 Stations of the Cross, built by Br John.

The area will be improved and landscaped to highlight the Sevenhill walkway for retreat guests and tourists.

Sevenhill Cellars general manager Jonathan O’Neill said he felt that Br John would have been incredibly proud of the celebration held last weekend, and pleased to see the funds raised used to help the local community.

“Brother John would have humbly relished the 170th celebrations,” Mr O’Neill said.

“He would have most of all loved the community getting together on the lawns to enjoy the wonderful food and wines.

“He would have been proud of the Sevenhill team for their resilience in making sure the event went ahead in the face of COVID -19.

“He would have also reflected on 52 years at Sevenhill, and tipped his hat towards Sevenhill’s great vineyards and the people in the community.

“In terms of the money raised, he would have been proud in providing support and helping people succeed in life.”

Mr O’Neill said while the weekend’s celebration was a great reflection on the success over the past 170 years at Sevenhill, he was equally excited for the future.

“We are re-discovering these wonderful original vineyard blocks which are now being used to make small premium wine parcels,” he said.

“Will Shields, our winemaker, and Craig Richards, our vineyard manager, are working hand-in-hand to unlock some of the wine secrets at Sevenhill.

“Our wine styles are changing and becoming more medium bodied.

“We are planting vines here at Sevenhill, which is the first time for many, many years.

“Our new branding at Sevenhill was launched at the 170th celebrations and the Sevenhill team are thrilled with the new wine ranges launched.

“The journey has only just begun at Sevenhill and that is why the 170th celebrations were so important for us to celebrate. It encompassed a moment in time for Sevenhill.”