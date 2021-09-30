Yellow for Mason’s memory

Young Mason Helgeson radiated sunshine, bringing joy to his family, friends and everyone he met.

Today, the Clare community is a sea of yellow to honour the five-year-old Clare Primary School student’s memory as he is farewelled at a “beautiful celebration”.

Mason died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 29, as a result of a rare underlying medical condition that had gone undetected.

His devastated mum Bronwyn Helgeson, a sales consultant with the Plains Producer’s Clare office, said they were living every parent’s worst nightmare.

Bronwyn had been on maternity leave after giving birth to her second son Oliver with partner Casey French.

“This is something I would never ever expect our family would have to go through,” she said.

“He was such a beautiful kid – so kind and caring and he just loved everyone.”

A little boy with a big personality, Mason was well known in Clare and the community has rallied around his family.

Bronwyn said they had been overwhelmed with meals, flowers and messages of support.

“The amount of love and support that we have received, not only from our immediate family and friends, but our local community, people interstate and also strangers … it has been so touching.

“He meant so much to so many people. We are so proud as his parents that he was just this beautiful little boy. Our ray of sunshine.

“It’s been wonderful to know we have so many people behind us and that he was so loved. He’s going to be so dearly missed.”

Mason is being farewelled today, September 29, at a ceremony at Eldredge Wines.