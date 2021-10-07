Another SA regional newspaper is reborn

The new weekly Eyre Peninsula Advocate hit the newsstands last week, heralding the return of print news to eastern and western Eyre Peninsula.

Papers and Publications Managing Director Andrew Manuel said the reception from communities from Cleve to Ceduna had been amazing.

“Regional newspapers are so important to people living in the country,” Andrew said.

“When local newspapers close, it hits communities hard.

“Newspapers keep people connected to their communities and each other through sharing the stories that locals care about.

“In COVID-19 times like these, local newspapers also provide important information that helps people to make decisions impacting their health and safety.

“One of the things that has struck me from being in the region is how community focused residents are and how welcoming they have been to this new venture.”

Andrew is from a regional newspaper family. His late dad Roger bought the Plains Producer newspaper in Balaklava in the mid-1980s to save it from closure.

Andrew has continued the family legacy, now publishing the Plains Producer, Two Wells Echo, Eyre Peninsula Advocate and Valley and Flinders magazines. He’s also a co-owner of the Border Watch.

Upper Eyre Peninsula lost its local print news when the West Coast Sentinel and Eyre Peninsula Tribune closed in 2020 under different ownership.

Andrew said this new venture wouldn’t have happened without the vision of the District Council of Cleve and in particular Meisha Quinn and Melanie Cummins.

“The council backed up its vision with a funding commitment and action to get other local councils involved. Kimba and Franklin Harbour councils are on board and the enthusiasm is spreading to other councils.

“Thanks to everyone who has jumped on board to support this new Eyre Peninsula business.”