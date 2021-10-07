Droves roll up to Paskeville

After a blustery Tuesday, last week, the rain and wind held at bay for a stunning Wednesday at last week’s Yorke Peninsula Field Days.

While overcast for part of the afternoon, the sun burst through the clouds often enough for ice cream to be purchased and many a branded cap to be donned.

People from across South Australia converged on Paskeville to check out the latest in farming technology, watch the fashion parades, listen to guest speakers, observe sheepdog demonstrations and follow the Green Plains Track to collect goodies from exhibitors.

The chips were hot and salty, the tractors positively gleaming and the sheep freshly shorn; it made for a perfect day out.

The ever-popular hump event saw the field days hit their daily COVIDSafe cap of 5000 before 11am and staff had to turn people away at the gate.

It was down from the usual nine thousand they would normally have through the gates on Wednesday, but site booking officer Cynthia Axford said the fact the event could even proceed exceeded their expectations.

About 4500 passed through the gates on Tuesday and about 4600 braved the cooler weather on Thursday.

CEO Peter Anderson was pleased to see the COVIDSafe compliance demonstrated by exhibitors and visitors alike, and said the people through the gates had a good time.

“Overall I think it was a great success, the discussions I had with exhibitors said they were all very pleased with the attendance and also pleased with the genuine inquiries they received on the site.”