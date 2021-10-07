Football star brings honour to the region

Jack Hayes dominated in the Woodville West Torrens Eagles 67-point win over Glenelg in the SANFL grand final at Adelaide Oval on Sunday to be rewarded with the Best on Ground Jack Oatey Medal.

The former Brinkworth/Spalding Redhill junior racked up 26 disposals, including 14 handballs and a dozen kicks, he held nine solid grabs, had seven clearances, three tackles and chipped in with a major, but it wasn’t his possessions that were pivotal in the Eagles back-to-back success.

The 25-year-old was often on the bottom of packs, not usual for a footballer standing about six foot four or five, tapping the footy out to teammates skirting on the outside and many times ending in goals.

His blocks, shepherds and ruck work up forward continued to give his comrades first use of the footy and space to move as they were never in trouble in their dismantling of the minor premiers.

Twenty-seven votes were on offer for the Best on Ground accolade and Hayes polled the maximum 27, followed by another North Eastern Football League junior, former South Clare Demon and Adelaide Crow Riley Knight who polled 11 votes and surprisingly the Plains Producer managed to track down the Jack Oatey Medallist on ‘Mad Monday’.

“It was a fantastic win, it was perfect, great to be a part of, we were on yesterday,” Hayes said.

“I reckon that’s probably the best we’ve ever played. We didn’t have a passenger all day; I’m very honoured, obviously there’ve been some great players before me that have won the Medal and I’m absolutely stoked to win it.”

It wasn’t a great week on the track for Hayes leading up to the big dance with teammate Clay Cameron falling on his leg in a training mishap on Wednesday night, putting him in doubt with a suspected fracture, but he was a required player.

“I thought it was just a corky to my leg and I said to him (coach Jade Sheedy), I’m sort of 70/30 fit to play, and he said, mate I don’t care, if you’re only a 60 per cent chance you’re going to play,” Hayes added.

Hayes is one of five boys to Joanne and Frank from Redhill, with oldest son Nick having a stint at the Brisbane Lions, while Luke and Cooper were a big part of the BSR Tigers’ back-to-back premiership this year. The youngest Ryder is on the verge of joining his brothers in the big time at Tigerland in the NEFL.

Hayes has come along way since his 2010 under 14s NEFL Best and Fairest award and Best on Ground medal in the grand final at Clare where BSR romped in by 50 points, maybe now after six years of trying to break into the AFL system the scouts will be on the blower, or even knocking on his door.

The Jack Oatey Medal, combined with the Eagles’ back-to-back premiership, tops off a great 2021 for Hayes after leading South Australia to success as the West End State captain in July.

Well done Jack, a magnificent achievement and good luck for the future.