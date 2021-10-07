New training centre meets work demand

The Mid North’s first-ever apprenticeship training centre, designed to meet critical on land business demands into the future, will open early 2022 in Saddleworth.

The purpose-built training centre, earmarked for Burra Road, is the foresight of New Holland Vater machinery dealership principal, managing director Roger Vater.

Mr Vater’s latest business decision seeks to establish a technical training centre of excellence to propel the next generation of apprentices for his business sites located at Saddleworth, Nuriootpa and Kadina.

“This training centre is a much-needed cog in the wheels of our community,” Mr Vater explained.

“Attraction, recruitment and retention are our focus, and we continue to look for candidates who want to begin an apprenticeship and start their long-term career within the agricultural industry, as we have for decades.”

Importantly, the new facility will help address the growing demand for highly-skilled parts and service technicians in the agriculture and viticulture industries.

It will enable the branch to draw on about 10 apprentices who live locally, rather than have them travel outside the region.

Apprentices, across years one to four of their training, will learn how to diagnose and service tractors, combines, hay and handling equipment and construction machinery.

Mr Vater, who records abnormal surge in business due to favorable seasonal conditions combined with unprecedented times, shared how his business currently grapples with a lack of staff.

“We are struggling to keep technicians within our industry which has placed pressure on us and affects both the agriculture and viticulture industry,” he shared.

His solution now offers apprentices training modules, focusing on electric and hydraulic diagnosis, Precision Land Management Intelligence (PLMi) and guidance training.

The training centre will also deliver in-house training for apprentices, including the Motor Trade Association (MTA) apprentices employed by Vater Machinery, in servicing, repairs and diagnostics, to meet the requirements of the sophisticated machines and ever-evolving technology.

Yet the centre’s training will run much deeper than gaining a trade – Mr Vater points out.

“The training will further teach the apprentices how to behave in a business, how to present and themself, and learn the expectations of the business,” he said.

The work ethics are just one of the core business decisions Mr Vater continually prides himself on and has led to long-time employees and work experience students later joining his business.

“I get so much joy in seeing my staff develop and also take pride in their work and as a result grow,” he said.

Meanwhile, the centre will use training modules in conjunction with registered training organisations (RTOs) and has led Mr Vater to employ his own contract trainer on site to deliver specialist training on the products we sell and service.

Impressively, the training centre has the scope to become available to other organisations.

“We expect the Vater Training Centre will not only offer training specifically for our business, but

also for small groups of dealer technical staff in the state,” Mr Vater said.