Spotlight shines on Clare

Lifestyle television series Outdoors Indoors, with host and renowned horticulturist Kim Syrus, will once again throw a spotlight on the Clare Valley.

Last Friday the film crew headed to Watervale Hotel to showcase the ongoing efforts of owners Warrick Duthy and Nicola Palmer.

This new segment will include the hotel’s renovations, especially the kitchen.

According to Clare resident and show marketing manager Steve Whelan, the region holds many untapped gems he’s keen to promote to a wider audience.

He explained that the show, aired on Channel 9 and also scheduled for 9Life, reaches 1.4 million Aussie viewers each season – in all capital cities and regional areas.

It covers stories across the state.

“Each year up to 10 Outdoors Indoors episodes are produced, sometimes 15, depending on Channel 9 and if they need extra during the year,” Mr Whelan said.

Yet as Mr Whelan explains, Friday’s filming aimed to highlight Clare which he feels is often left off the state’s radar.

“I’m often frustrated that the Adelaide media promotes very little about the Clare Valley,” he said.

“As many would agree, we have lots to offer in the whole region, but generally there is only talk about the Barossa, Adelaide Hills and McLaren Vale.

“It’s quite tragic really because in the wine industry we have some of the very best wineries in Australia.”

Past episodes of Outdoors Indoors have shed light on Kilikanoon – World’s Best Shiraz for the third time in a London wine show; Grosset Wines – Guardtime Vino, using Blockchain; Penna Lane – The Elite Gold at the International Riesling Challenge in Canberra and Taylors Wines – World’s Best Cabernet and World’s Most Awarded Winery in Paris.

The program is currently scheduled for Sundays at 4.30pm, in the lead-up to the 5pm news, and is suitable for all ages.