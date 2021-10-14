Funding splash for pool project

Work on the long-awaited redevelopment of the Balaklava Swimming Pool will begin in earnest after Wakefield Regional Council scored another funding victory, this time from the Australian government’s Building Better Regions fund (BBRF).

“This is incredible news for the region,” mayor Rodney Reid said.

“The BBRF is highly competitive and we are absolutely elated.”

Council has secured $1.586 million from the fund, having already received a $1.6 million grant from the state government. Half of the state government money must now be returned under state grant funding terms but the federal grant means council will now contribute only $800,000 to the $3.2 million project.

“It’s very exciting,” Balaklava Pool Committee vice president Simon May said.

“We’ve been waiting for this for a while and to get that second round of funding so that money goes back to the council is amazing for the community.”

The rebuild completely replaces the existing 25m pool which closed in May 2020, because of structural issues.

“This project will inject new life into the pool and bring it up to modern standards,” Mr Reid said.

“Plans involve adding an exciting splash pad for hours of poolside waterplay, which will open the gates to more families and provide a great destination for children’s parties. Swimming lanes will be increased from six to eight, with diving blocks and a disability access ramp installed.

“These improvements will also reach appropriate racing standards to accommodate more than 1100 students who participate in swimming carnivals and lessons each year.”

Federal Grey MP Rowan Ramsey visited the pool and discussed the plans with Mr Reid, outlining the value in having projects spade ready.

It’s understood council is close to finalising the tender process with work to begin as soon as possible.

“I’m sure I’m not the only one driving past each day hoping to see some action,” Mr May said.

“But hopefully in the next month or so demolition works begin and all going well we can be back in business for the 2022/23 swimming season.

“I’m very pleased with the support from the state and federal governments and all the work from the council should not go unnoticed. People need to be aware that the council is doing a lot of things for the region.”

The Port Parham Short-Stay Facility is also celebrating after receiving $100,000 to help upgrade and revitalise facilities at the Port Parham free campground.

“Port Parham is a wonderful small coastal community that far too many people drive past without appreciating what’s there,” Mr Ramsey said.

“Upgrading the campsite and these facilities will bring more people to Port Parham, add to the economy and provide its attraction as a free camping ground.”