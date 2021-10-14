Goyder encourages community approach to tackle suicide prevention

Regional Council of Goyder has encouraged its interested community members to register for a suicide prevention network forum to be hosted by Wellbeing SA next week.

With two forums in the council region – Eudunda on October 18 and Burra on October 19 – it is hoped they are well supported.

Council has worked closely with Wellbeing SA to support the development of a community-led suicide prevention network.

This network would join a number already operational throughout the state.

Regional Council of Goyder community development manager Barb Button said council encouraged all interested community members to join in and learn what is involved to establish a Suicide Prevention Network.

Office of the Premier’s Advocate for Suicide Prevention senior project officer Tanya Malins said the networks began about four years ago and, since then, 39 groups had formed with a further 11 currently in the forum stage.

Ms Malins said the forums would allow communities to support one another and have the access to necessary information and help when needed.

The prevention suicide network groups are all volunteer based but are supported by Wellbeing SA.

Ms Malins said it was important to attract people to the forums.

“The more groups that we can get across the state, the better,” she said.

Following the forum completion, Ms Malins said they would work with interested community members to help form the network.

They would also make sure the council was able to provide the group with the necessary tools to make it successful, but ultimately it was up to the individuals to help their communities.

“The community members and volunteers know their communities.”

Ms Malins said she and the visiting team on the night were all trained in mental health support and would help people and offer guidance when needed.

She said they would have support material available on the night and would make sure those who needed further assistance would be assisted before they left the forum.

“We need lots of people to come along to the forums, we need to get these networks out into the regions. They do work, there’s proof that they are very well accepted into the community.”

“The more we can do to educate the community, the better.” Ms Malins added.

This will be a COVID safe event and those attending will need to register via eventbrite.com.au or by contacting Tanya at Wellbeing SA on 0466 544 593.

The event will be held at Eudunda, October 18, 6.30pm and Burra, October 19 at 6pm.

For more information or to register, visit eventbrite.com.au and search Burra or Eudunda forums.

All are welcome, including those under 18 years provided they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.