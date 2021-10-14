Goyder Hub goes live

Regional Council of Goyder’s online hub is now live and ready to use by the Goyder community.

In what is a first for the council, the online hub project has encompassed community groups within the area.

With the aim of being a one-stop-shop for those aged 50 and over, the Goyder Hub has been created to help those in the community to find somewhere to volunteer, join a group, or meet new people.

At its launch last week on September 21 in Burra, over 50 people attended from throughout the council area and the response to the website was overwhelmingly positive.

Catherine Balfour-Ogilvy from Country Home Services attended the launch.

“The level of commitment and compassion held by everyone attending the launch was amazing,” Catherine said.

“It is a concept that could be replicated far and wide”.

Initially funded to allow Burra groups to be involved, council has now increased the catchment area to include towns across Goyder,

Goyder Hub project officer Deb Selway said it had been a fantastic community project.

“The amount of volunteers getting work done throughout the region is phenomenal,” Deb said.

Prior to the launch, Regional Council of Goyder Sport and Recreational development officer Samantha Freeman said this project was based on other successful hubs, including the Waverton Hub.

“It is a way to connect people within communities and make those who feel invisible to be visible,” Samantha said.

“This hub will allow people to find a group they’re keen to get involved with – it might be a local chess group, a sporting body or a book club.”

Managed by volunteers from the Goyder Inclusive Friendly Towns (known as the ‘GIFT’), the online project has seen a great deal of community members already engage to showcase and highlight the region.

Deb Selway explained this was now a volunteer-based project and she was working to get representatives from each community to take ownership of their town’s page.

“It’s a community-led by volunteers,” Deb added.

“If groups in Goyder wanted to promote themselves or had an event that might suit, those in the active ageing ages from 50 and older, then hop onto the website and get in touch.”

The Goyder Hub was made possible through a grant from the Age Friendly SA Grant from the Office of Ageing Well.

View the website at www.goyderhub.com.au and connect with people in your community, or those with the same interests.