Historic stop for Ghan

Train watchers and locals alike gathered in Nantawarra to watch The Ghan stop on its inaugural day trip to the Clare Valley.

The gleaming train pulled in at about 10.30am on Friday, October 8, next to the disused Viterra silos, to offload passengers who had made the 90-minute journey from Adelaide.

Beth Reid from Nantawarra brought her children to see The Ghan and you could feel the excitement in the air.

“We feel like it’s history in the making because … no train has stopped here for passengers since the 70s and I feel it’s an opportunity for the kids to see how this happens,” Beth said.

They brought a homemade sign reading ‘Welcome to Nantawarra’, showing off Mid North hospitality to the day trippers.

Balaklava’s David Lamond waited all morning to see the passenger train make the stop at Nantawarra Siding.

The self-confessed “train fanatic” has a love for locomotives that dates back to his childhood and he still owns a 1951 Hornby train set given to him in year one.

In the mid 1960’s, David would catch the Bluebird railcar from Nantawarra to Adelaide with friends to watch test cricket and has twice travelled on The Ghan to Darwin.

Formerly of Nantawarra, Balaklava’s Jan Young attended with grandchildren William and Brianna.

She travelled on The Ghan to Darwin seven years ago and said the scenery and food were lovely.

Stepping off the train, passengers were met with the beaming sunshine, music from Clare expat Courtney Hooper and Adelaide’s Andrew Healey, perfect blue skies and typical Mid North scenery of silos and fields.

The passengers then boarded buses where they spent the day touring wineries in the Clare Valley.

Adelaide’s Sue Smith bought her mother Helen Young a ticket for her 80th birthday as Helen had always wanted to go on The Ghan and said the single-day experience was the perfect trip.

The Ghan will be stopping in Nantawarra every Friday morning throughout November.