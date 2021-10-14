Oval deal made: Ageing oval gets multi-million dollar boost

The Clare Oval redevelopment has a green light to proceed, with a $2.5 million funding boost from the federal government helping seal the deal.

The project secured the funding through round five of the Building Better Regions Fund.

Clare Oval Redevelopment Committee (CORC) chair Will Gwynn-Jones was thrilled with the news and said construction of the $5.5m upgrade would begin “as soon as possible”.

The project will include a new unisex change room facility, including umpire’s rooms and medical rooms, a function centre, outdoor spectator seating and viewing areas, oval resurfacing and a lighting upgrade.

“We have now reached our funding target and will work toward finalising our project plan and updating the schedule and budget to suit the timing of the funding becoming available,” Mr Gwynn-Jones said.

“We’ll be looking to commence construction as soon as possible.”

Mr Gwynn-Jones said supporters of the project had been working hard for more than eight years to progress the upgrade.’

“I’m excited for the CORC committee, a lot of them who have been there, doing it longer and harder than me, and it’s a real testament to them and the people they represent,” Mr Gwynn-Jones said.

“It always amazes me what committees can get done when their sights are set and there’s a real need.

“Clare is one of the most populous towns in the Frome electorate and I think it’s been missed a bit throughout the years, and specifically from a sporting perspective – as strong as sport is in the Clare and Gilbert Valleys Council area, there’s a real need for an upgrade here in Clare.

“The facility is currently downgraded, essentially unsafe, and we’ve got teams that are growing in Clare, whereas in many towns they are not.

“There is a huge need for this upgrade, and anyone who thinks we don’t need it, well, we’ve had the State and Federal governments, SACA and SANFL come through it and have all pledged money for it either directly or indirectly, and it’s really a no-brainer that this is a worthy project.”

The latest funding success adds to state government grassroots funding of $880,000 for the project announced in April last year, along with a commitment of a maximum of $1.96m from the Clare and Gilbert Valleys Council over three years.

Mr Gwynn-Jones said the North Clare and South Clare sporting clubs and major stakeholders were also contributing $500,000 to the project.

Federal Grey MP Rowan Ramsey said he was delighted that the Clare oval upgrade had been included in the latest round of funding.

“I was shown around the area by members of the committee in 2019 and was impressed with the focus and determination they have shown in getting this worthy project up,” he said.

“Those from the regions will understand the rivalry that exists between competing football and netball clubs based in the same community.

“Bringing the North and South Clare clubs together to further the common cause deserves to be recognised.”