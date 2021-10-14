Riesling touted hero grape in wine show

The 2021 Clare Valley Wine Show is underway amid genuine excitement over what could be one of the great riesling vintages.

An 11-person judging panel, chaired by renowned wine writer Nick Ryan, will work its way through 431 entries across 22 classes over three days, before the winners are announced on Friday.

And after a series of difficult, dry growing seasons, there is growing confidence the benign conditions of the 2021 vintage will see a return to classic Clare riesling.

“The ‘current vintage riesling’ is always a key class at this show,” Ryan said.

“You always go into the show excited about it. But this year we’re even more excited than normal because 2021 is undoubtedly a cracking vintage.

“This will be the first chance to really line all those wines up and see if the hype and buzz which has been building around the vintage is justified – and I think it will be.

“We’re expecting to see great flavour development, really good retention of acids, really vibrant wines that are going to live a long time.”

Once again, there will be no interstate judges because of the pandemic but that’s not a bad thing, according to Ryan, who is joined on the panel by Glenn Barry (Tonic Wines), Andrew Quin (Hentley Farm), Michael Downer (Murdoch Hill), Matt Turnbull (Shaw and Smith), Kelly Wellington (Wirra Wirra), Keeda Zilm (Usual Suspects, Hesketh), Michael Kane (Knappstein), Victoria Schwarz (Pikes), Ash Sinclair (Parade Cellars) and Andre Bondar (Bondar Wines).

“It’s a good contemporary judging panel,” Ryan said. “We’re lucky to be able to draw on an excellent pool of judges in SA and we have a really nice spread of experience and perspectives.”

Judges are also excited to see more evolution of Clare riesling styles as more textural and sweeter wines join the more traditional dry, linear riesling expressions. But it’s not all about riesling. Judges are also looking forward to the latest batch of classic Clare shiraz and cabernet malbec as well as more emerging varietals.

“More alternates are popping out,” Ryan said. “Things like nero d’avola and fiano have been increasingly noticeable at the show over the past couple of years and I think that’s going to continue this year.”

There are no shortage of wine shows across Australia but head of the Clare Wine Show Committee, Steve Baraglia, believes regionally specific shows are the most significant.

“To me, local wine shows are the most relevant because you’re being judged directly against your peers,” he said.

“And we have fantastic producers right across the Clare Valley.”

Judging is taking place at the Clare Town Hall ahead of the all-important exhibitor’s tasting on Friday morning. Trophy winners will be announced later that day at official Clare Wine Show lunches at O’Leary Walker, Pauletts and Slate Restaurant at Pikes.